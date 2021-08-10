© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIO MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Follow
1
Share
Report
12 views • August 10, 2021
I have bio-circuitry inside my body which is being partially externally controlled. I am connected by technological means to a criminal gang who steal data from my brain and body for export and who force a selection of my muscles to move against my will, among other criminal activities which they carry out against me.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.