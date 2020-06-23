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The Candace Owens Show: What Does Black America Want?
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46 views • June 23, 2020
This week, Candace Owens discusses the hot-button issues of the day: reactions to her viral video on Black Lives Matter, Rayshard Brooks, defunding the police, and the state of Black America. You don’t want to miss this.
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