Storms of Impropriety Hit Trump Cases
Lori Colley
Published Yesterday

April 2, 2024 - The legal battles against former President Trump are something to behold. Each time it looks like he is about to go down, his persecutors are exposed for having run afoul of the law. We’ve seen that in the Georgia election interference case with DA Fani Willis—which is so bad it may never come to trial—and now it’s happening to their cases in New York. This is where the Judge's daughter has been scoring millions off the trial.


