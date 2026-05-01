Three Reasons Why the Rapture CANNOT be Pre-Trib 05/01/2026

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Today Pastor Stan gives three reasons why the Rapture can’t be Pre-Trib. His topics include the Last Trump where we get our Glorified Bodies, A Falling Away and that man of sin be revealed!
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00:00Intro
03:11The Last Trump
07:59Falling Away
09:54Man of Sin
11:30Marriage Supper
14:34Pre-Trib Don’t Fit
17:35Rapture Can’t be Post-Trib
25:17Harvests