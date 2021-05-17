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Cops Welcomed Protesters in Capitol- New Video
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274 views • May 17, 2021
WOW: new video footage emerges from The Capitol Building on January 6th. Capitol Police officers welcomed protestors in.
Everything has been a LIE to set throw innocent Trump supporters in prison for life.
Everything has been a LIE to set throw innocent Trump supporters in prison for life.
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