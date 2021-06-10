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Anna Khait | Trump Vs Joe Biden | Why You Are Casting a Vote for Christ or Against Christ
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54 views • June 10, 2021
Did America know the whereabouts of Osama Bin Laden under both the Bush and Obama administrations? Investigative reporter, Anna Khait shares why Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton protected Osama Bin Laden and paid Iran $152 Billion to keep it a secret.
#AnnaKhait #JoeBiden #Election2020
#AnnaKhait #JoeBiden #Election2020
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