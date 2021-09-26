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Bill Gates Says He Will Force You to Eat Fake Meat
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347 views • September 26, 2021
One of the key players in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s agricultural agenda is the widespread adoption of synthetic meat
Gates said he thinks rich countries should be eating all fake meat and that “you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand”
Gates is either personally invested in, or invested in via Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the companies he actively promotes, including Beyond Meats, Impossible Foods and Memphis Meats
Bill Gates owns more farmland in the U.S. than any other private farmer, having purchased a total of 242,000 acres — much of it considered some of the richest soil in the U.S. — in the past few years
Ultimately, social justice advocate Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., notes, the Gates empire “will own everything”
Gates said he thinks rich countries should be eating all fake meat and that “you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand”
Gates is either personally invested in, or invested in via Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the companies he actively promotes, including Beyond Meats, Impossible Foods and Memphis Meats
Bill Gates owns more farmland in the U.S. than any other private farmer, having purchased a total of 242,000 acres — much of it considered some of the richest soil in the U.S. — in the past few years
Ultimately, social justice advocate Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., notes, the Gates empire “will own everything”
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