12/17/2023

1 Timothy 4:1-7 The Ways Of The Wicked In The Last Days

Intro: The Bible tells us that evil men shall wax worse and worse. And that makes sense. The further you get from the beginning the worse things get. A spinning top loses it momentum the longer it spins. That’s the world today. The farther we get from God the more we lose our moral direction. A top weebles and wobbles until it finally falls over. People are weebling and wobbling on the brink of destruction right now. No walk with God. No strength of moral character. Just confusion and chaos. It’s sad. But Jesus warned us about these days. Our job, our ONLY JOB….is to be faithful to Him and preach the unchanging gospel of Jesus Christ.