Another💰1 Billion - Europe, main Sugar Daddy of Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
56 views • 3 days ago

Europe getting used to their role as the main sugar daddy of Ukraine.

Promoting and Prolonging more war, and more death. 

Adding:

Despite Victory Day ceasefire announcement, Ukraine violated it 488 times so far

Kiev regime attempted twice to break into Russia's Kursk region

Attacked DPR region, carried out 100s of strikes

Moscow will respond in kind — Russia's MoD

Adding:

Civilian lies dead on side of street as a result of Ukraine's 'MASSIVE artillery shelling' of residential areas in Nova Kakhovka  

'All this happening on eve of Victory Day, despite previously declared ceasefire

The Kiev regime has once again shown its true face - it has neither honor nor respect for sacred days' — Kherson governor Saldo


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
