© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe getting used to their role as the main sugar daddy of Ukraine.
Promoting and Prolonging more war, and more death.
Adding:
Despite Victory Day ceasefire announcement, Ukraine violated it 488 times so far
Kiev regime attempted twice to break into Russia's Kursk region
Attacked DPR region, carried out 100s of strikes
Moscow will respond in kind — Russia's MoD
Adding:
Civilian lies dead on side of street as a result of Ukraine's 'MASSIVE artillery shelling' of residential areas in Nova Kakhovka
'All this happening on eve of Victory Day, despite previously declared ceasefire
The Kiev regime has once again shown its true face - it has neither honor nor respect for sacred days' — Kherson governor Saldo