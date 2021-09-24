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Support The Troops? Biden Demands Dishonorable Discharge For Vax Refusers!
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381 views • September 24, 2021
RonPaulLibertyReport


The Biden Administration is demanding that members of the US military who refuse the covid shot be DISHONORABLY discharged! The Administration is also taking aim at military members who prefer to pass on the vax because they have natural immunity from a previous infection. Is this about discipline...or about a political purge of the military? Also today: cancer deaths in UK will skyrocket due to covid lockdowns and care restrictions. Do the world covid elites have an endgame now that their narrative has failed?
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cancerchildrensuicidevaccineukbidenronpaullibertyreportslaveryhospitalsinjectionlockdownscovid-19natural immunitykill shot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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