The Moho





Apr 5, 2024





He Cried Miserably On The Streets For Days But No One Stopped To Help Him





A homeless dog is paralyzed. He was screaming in pain, uncontrollably because his nervous system was hurt. He was writhing and panicking ... He was almost exhausted.





#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2ytd79zEoY