He Cried Miserably On The Streets For Days But No One Stopped To Help Him
Published 18 hours ago

The Moho


Apr 5, 2024


He Cried Miserably On The Streets For Days But No One Stopped To Help Him


A homeless dog is paralyzed. He was screaming in pain, uncontrollably because his nervous system was hurt. He was writhing and panicking ... He was almost exhausted.


#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2ytd79zEoY

