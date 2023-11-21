Create New Account
Michael Rapaport Says His Jewish Friends Are "Making a List" of People Who Are Not Supporting Israel
The Prisoner
Michael Rapaport Says His Jewish Friends Are “Making a List” of People Who Are Not Supporting Israel, Won’t Let Them “Borrow Money or Receive Investments”

Take that Goyim! 🤡

Source @Real World News

