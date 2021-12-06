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Now they are starting to ban the unvaccinated from obtaining food
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321 views • December 06, 2021
Hi in this video I have 2 news articles to read , here is the link to this article https://tnc.news/2021/12/03/unvaccinated-canadians-can-be-banned-from-grocery-stores-in-new-brunswick/
Have no fear and trust in Jesus Christ as only he can save us
Have no fear and trust in Jesus Christ as only he can save us
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