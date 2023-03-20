Create New Account
There are 2.5 million excess deaths per month in U.S. per government source, reports Stew Peters
The Prisoner
Sherri Tenpenny, D.O. talking with Stew Peters on March 2, 2022. “[A U.S. government source says]  excess deaths in the U.S. are  2.5 million  per month.” “In Oct 2022…  a report… said that [worldwide] 20 million people [have] died  from these shots, and 2.1 billion people… have been seriously injured.” “We need  Nuremberg 2.0 [to try people for crimes against humanity.]” “[Government] has poisoned the people.” “… the children have been poisoned.”

The full 15-minute interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQCY5ry2OOFW/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

dr sherri tenpennystew petersvaxx deaths

