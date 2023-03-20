There are 2.5 million excess deaths per month in U.S. per government source, reports Stew Peters

Sherri Tenpenny, D.O. talking with Stew Peters on March 2, 2022. “[A U.S. government source says] excess deaths in the U.S. are 2.5 million per month.” “In Oct 2022… a report… said that [worldwide] 20 million people [have] died from these shots, and 2.1 billion people… have been seriously injured.” “We need Nuremberg 2.0 [to try people for crimes against humanity.]” “[Government] has poisoned the people.” “… the children have been poisoned.”
The full 15-minute interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQCY5ry2OOFW/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
