Hypocrisy And Lies: Rep. Tlaib Vs. Sen. Paul

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Busted! Just hours after attacking Sen. Rand Paul for what she claimed was his not taking the virus seriously, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was seen Partying and dancing at a maskless wedding party! Today's episode explores several more of these examples of hypocrisy and lies, including something really smelly from down under...