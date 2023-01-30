https://gettr.com/post/p24hzw0f5bc
01/07/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 49: Luc feels anxious and uneasy about the consistent protests of the NFSC fellow fighters. We will continue protesting peacefully until we get a satisfactory result.
01/07/2023 对邪恶说不 第49天：新中国联邦战友的抗议让卢克感到着急和不安。我们会继续站在这里和平抗议，一直到我们得到满意的结果为止。
