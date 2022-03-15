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Loren Culp Running for Congress: The Federal Government Needs To Abide by the Constitution
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0 view • March 15, 2022
Loren Culp — the first law enforcement official in Washington State to stand up against Governor Inslee's anti-gun legislation in 2018 — is running for congress. He has Donald Trump's endorsement and says America needs to abide by the Constitution.
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