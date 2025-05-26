© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leo Frank Trial in Atlanta: George Epps’ Testimony on July 28, 1913
This video details George Epps’ testimony as the second witness in the Leo Frank trial on July 28, 1913, at Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia. Epps, a 14-year-old newsboy, testified that he saw Mary Phagan on an English Avenue car at 11:50 AM on April 26, 1913, heading to the National Pencil Company, where Leo Frank was superintendent, to get her pay. They parted at 12:07 PM at Forsyth and Marietta Streets, two blocks from the factory, where she planned to go. This placed Frank at the scene, as he admitted to seeing Mary, giving him the opportunity to commit the murder. Epps confirmed Mary’s hat and parasol, matching items found at the crime scene, tying her to the factory where her body was found, raped and strangled. The prosecution used Epps’ account to show Frank was the last to see Mary alive, supporting their case that Frank killed her before she could attend the parade she mentioned to Epps. The trial, per the Leo Frank Trial Brief of Evidence, resulted in Frank’s conviction, his 1915 lynching, and the ADL’s founding. As of May 26, 2025, the case remains debated, with the Georgia Innocence Project seeking exoneration, opposed by Phagan’s family. X discussions reflect this, with some citing Alonzo Mann’s 1982 affidavit, while others support the verdict.
