Η Βασιλεία υπό εθνικιστικό πρίσμα και ο ρόλος της μασονίας

Ο Αρχηγός της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Ανδρέας Πετρόπουλος, σχολιάζει την επικαιρότητα μέσα από εθνικιστικό πρίσμα και δίνει απαντήσεις σε καίρια ερωτήματα.
• Ήταν Έλληνες οι βασιλείς;
• Οφέλησε η Βασιλεία την Πατρίς Ελλάς;
• Είχαν οι Βασιλείς σχέση με την μασονία;
