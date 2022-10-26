Create New Account
PUTIN - Oversees Russian Military Drills Simulating 'Massive Nuclear Strike' - "We are Aware of Ukraine's Plans to Use a 'Dirty Bomb'". - 102622
Kremlin reported:

All the missiles launched during the training of the strategic deterrence forces reached their targets, confirming the specified characteristics.

"We are aware of Ukraine's plans to use a "dirty bomb"

The conflict potential in the world and the region remains very high." - V. Putin

"Under the leadership of Putin, training is being conducted to deliver a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike."- S. Shoigu

Video: Vladimir Putin from the situational center is watching the training of the strategic deterrence forces.

Cynthia - I want to add the following.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia penned a letter to the UN Secretary General, about Ukraine's plan to detonate a "Dirty Bomb" and that it will be viewed by Moscow as "Nuclear Terrorism”. Under Russia's Public Nuclear Doctrine, the Russian Federation makes clear the explosion of a 'dirty bomb' is viewed as the equivalent to a 'first nuclear strike against Russia'; they can and 'will respond to nuclear terrorism with the use of their own nuclear weapons'.

