PUTIN - Oversees Russian Military Drills Simulating 'Massive Nuclear Strike' - "We are Aware of Ukraine's Plans to Use a 'Dirty Bomb'". - 102622

Kremlin reported:
All the missiles launched during the training of the strategic deterrence forces reached their targets, confirming the specified characteristics.
"We are aware of Ukraine's plans to use a "dirty bomb"
The conflict potential in the world and the region remains very high." - V. Putin
"Under the leadership of Putin, training is being conducted to deliver a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike."- S. Shoigu
Video: Vladimir Putin from the situational center is watching the training of the strategic deterrence forces.
-
Cynthia - I want to add the following.
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia penned a letter to the UN Secretary General, about Ukraine's plan to detonate a "Dirty Bomb" and that it will be viewed by Moscow as "Nuclear Terrorism”. Under Russia's Public Nuclear Doctrine, the Russian Federation makes clear the explosion of a 'dirty bomb' is viewed as the equivalent to a 'first nuclear strike against Russia'; they can and 'will respond to nuclear terrorism with the use of their own nuclear weapons'.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.