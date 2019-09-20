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🚨BREAKING: Documents Show Obama Adnin Had Close Working Relationship WithDossier Author -1631-6P
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336 views • September 20, 2019
Before he gained notoriety for the Trump dossier, Christopher Steele cultivated a relationship with a top State Department official who would later play a key role in distributing his unverified allegations about the Trump campaign through the U.S. government. Steele, a former British spy, passed dozens of intelligence reports in 2014 and 2015 to the State Department official, Jonathan Winer. Winer also helped out Steele, arranging meetings for him with State Department officials, and with major international consulting firms. E-Militia Article: BREAKING: Documents Show Dossier Author Had Close Working Relationship With Obama Administration http://ow.ly/tZYC30pzoLp
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