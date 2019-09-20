🚨BREAKING: Documents Show Obama Adnin Had Close Working Relationship WithDossier Author -1631-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GUEST PASTOR IRVIN BAXTER: Irvin Baxter is the founder and president of Endtime Ministries. He is a television and radio talk-show host, author, publisher, and international prophecy teacher Irvin felt God call him to start traveling as an evangelist at the age of 19. He began pastoring when he was 26, and continued for 34 years until he made the decision to devote all of his time to Endtime Ministries.Endtime Ministries focuses on explaining world events from a biblical perspective. The ministry’s purpose is to prove that we are now at the end of the era of human government and very near the beginning of the prophesied Kingdom of God. FOR A LIMITED TIME GET 10% OFF THE ENTIRE END TIME STORE BY USING THIS SPECIAL PETE SANTILLI LINK - http://www.endtime.com/pete
https://www.endtime.com/
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/