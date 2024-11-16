BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boat and Yacht Registration
TaxFree RV
TaxFree RV
𝗕𝗼𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗬𝗮𝗰𝗵𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗮


One of the primary advantages of using a Montana LLC to purchase and own a boat or yacht is the potential tax savings. Montana is known for its favorable tax laws, including having no sales tax or personal property tax on boats or yachts.


👉Set Up a Montana LLC:

            ✅Montana LLC is established with the Montana Secretary of State.

            ✅Boat is purchased as a representative of the LLC.

            ✅Boat title lists the Montana LLC as the owner.

👉Submit Proof of Ownership:

            ✅Dealer sends proof of ownership (e.g., certificate of title, manufacturer’s certificate, or bill of sale) to TaxFree RV.

👉Titling Fee:

            ✅A $10 titling fee is paid.

👉Provide Documentation for Registration:

            ✅TaxFree RV collects necessary documents and fills out the paperwork.

👉Initial Registration:

            ✅TaxFree RV handles registration and pays the registration fee.

Registration is permanent; no annual renewal required.



👉𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗳 𝗜 𝗪𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝗮𝘁 𝗜 𝗔𝗹𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗢𝘄𝗻?

If you have already purchased a boat in your personal name and are wondering if you can still take advantage of Montana’s tax-free boat registration through a Montana LLC, the answer is yes! Even if you have already purchased the boat, you can still hire us to set up your Montana LLC and then transfer the ownership to the LLC and register it tax-free.


Reach out to TaxFree RV for assistance and expert advice.

🕿 (888) 441-5741


#MontanaLLCRVRegistration #MontanaRVLLC #boatregistration #yachtregistration


Learn more: https://taxfreerv.com/


