SHITHOLES AND SHITSTORMS: THE OUTRAGE AND THE HYPOCRISY OVER THE HONESTY OF TRUMP'S QUESTION

On the 11th January, it was reported that President Trump had said: "Why do we have so many immigrants from shithole countries? Why don't we have more immigrants from countries like Norway?" Media gurus and fakes, and a horde of politicians, broke out in thunder and verbose outrage. They howled that countries such as Haiti were not shitholes, that Nigeria was a modernistic paradise, that Trump was prejudiced.

Anderson Cooper, among others, excoriated him as crass and ignorant for tarring the whole continent of Africa with a broad brush, deeming the entire continent to be poor and primitive. Yet, these worthies did not volunteer to go and live in a single country of that continent, so perhaps they agree with Trump, that the entire continent is unlivable for their smooth posteriors, their gleaming backsides.

The truth hurts, but unless we face the truth, we will taste the bitter bread of poverty and face a very grim reality. As Georgia has remarked, it is better to have a plain-speaking President than a smooth liar who lets, or pushes towards, a slide that will end in America becoming a shithole country. On the 17th January 2018, Georgia of KSCO Radio held a discussion with Frank Raymond on the broad topic of --- you guessed it --- shithole countries. As a man who has lived in shithole countries, Frank was able to dish out some much-needed, if forbidden, truths and painful realities that Westerners must face up to. Because they will soon have to face the reality of dealing with shithole behaviors and conditions. Truth or consequences. You choose.

Frank Raymond is the author of "Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells," the politically incorrect thriller of the century.

