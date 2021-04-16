© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NAZI TRAINED POLITICIANS PUSHING VIRUS HYSTERIA
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • April 16, 2021
IS IT ANY WONDER WHY SO MANY POLITICIANS TODAY ARE CORRUPTED MURDEROUS PIGS WITH NO CONSCIENCE – WHEN THE TYPE OF TRAINING IN THIS VIDEO IS WHAT "FUNDS" THEM AND "SHAPES THEIR FUTURE"
*At least there is a better understanding for today's politicians that are being funded by George Soros and/or affiliate programs and objectives -- *** THE FAKE LAW THAT POLITICIANS ARE CREATING TO MAKE THEMSELVES CZARS AND PERPETRATE CRIMES – USING GOVERNMENT CREATED BIO-TERRORISM AND GOVERNMENT CREATED VIRUS HYSTERIA AS A PRETEXT
- HAS SIMILAR INGREDIENTS TO HITLER'S "ENABLING" ACT
SOROS INTERVIEW- - : "no guilt" " if I did not do that someone else would" "it was merry- making" "exhilarating"
SOROS smiling saying it "was not at all difficult" (in stealing the lives of others)
Soros "HAPPIEST YEAR OF MY LIFE" "IT WAS A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE"
COMPARE TO HITLER'S ******ENABLING ACT
The Enabling Act (German: Ermächtigungsgesetz) of 1933, formally titled Gesetz zur Behebung der Not von Volk und Reich ("Law to Remedy the Distress of People and Reich"),[1] was a law that gave the German Cabinet—most importantly, the Chancellor—the power to enact laws without the involvement of the Reichstag or consult with Weim
*At least there is a better understanding for today's politicians that are being funded by George Soros and/or affiliate programs and objectives -- *** THE FAKE LAW THAT POLITICIANS ARE CREATING TO MAKE THEMSELVES CZARS AND PERPETRATE CRIMES – USING GOVERNMENT CREATED BIO-TERRORISM AND GOVERNMENT CREATED VIRUS HYSTERIA AS A PRETEXT
- HAS SIMILAR INGREDIENTS TO HITLER'S "ENABLING" ACT
SOROS INTERVIEW- - : "no guilt" " if I did not do that someone else would" "it was merry- making" "exhilarating"
SOROS smiling saying it "was not at all difficult" (in stealing the lives of others)
Soros "HAPPIEST YEAR OF MY LIFE" "IT WAS A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE"
COMPARE TO HITLER'S ******ENABLING ACT
The Enabling Act (German: Ermächtigungsgesetz) of 1933, formally titled Gesetz zur Behebung der Not von Volk und Reich ("Law to Remedy the Distress of People and Reich"),[1] was a law that gave the German Cabinet—most importantly, the Chancellor—the power to enact laws without the involvement of the Reichstag or consult with Weim
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.