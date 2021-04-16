NAZI TRAINED POLITICIANS PUSHING VIRUS HYSTERIA

IS IT ANY WONDER WHY SO MANY POLITICIANS TODAY ARE CORRUPTED MURDEROUS PIGS WITH NO CONSCIENCE – WHEN THE TYPE OF TRAINING IN THIS VIDEO IS WHAT "FUNDS" THEM AND "SHAPES THEIR FUTURE"

*At least there is a better understanding for today's politicians that are being funded by George Soros and/or affiliate programs and objectives -- *** THE FAKE LAW THAT POLITICIANS ARE CREATING TO MAKE THEMSELVES CZARS AND PERPETRATE CRIMES – USING GOVERNMENT CREATED BIO-TERRORISM AND GOVERNMENT CREATED VIRUS HYSTERIA AS A PRETEXT

- HAS SIMILAR INGREDIENTS TO HITLER'S "ENABLING" ACT

SOROS INTERVIEW- - : "no guilt" " if I did not do that someone else would" "it was merry- making" "exhilarating"

SOROS smiling saying it "was not at all difficult" (in stealing the lives of others)

Soros "HAPPIEST YEAR OF MY LIFE" "IT WAS A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE"

COMPARE TO HITLER'S ******ENABLING ACT

The Enabling Act (German: Ermächtigungsgesetz) of 1933, formally titled Gesetz zur Behebung der Not von Volk und Reich ("Law to Remedy the Distress of People and Reich"),[1] was a law that gave the German Cabinet—most importantly, the Chancellor—the power to enact laws without the involvement of the Reichstag or consult with Weim