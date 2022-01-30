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Dr. Lee Merritt -"The Medical Rebel: Bio-warfare and Weaponization of Medicine amid Covid"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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381 views • January 30, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents:
Freedom International Livestream
July 6, 2021 Tuesday 2:00 PM EST 7:00 PM UK 8:00 PM Germany
Topic: The Medical Rebel: Bio-warfare and Weaponization of Medicine amid Covid

Guest: Dr. Lee Merritt
www.themedicalrebel.com

BIO:

Dr. Lee Merritt began her medical career at the age of four, carrying her father’s “black bag” on housecalls, along the back roads of Iowa. In 1980 she graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York, where she was elected to life membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Dr. Merritt completed an Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in the United States Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery.

Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.
At age 63 she won a female bodybuilding championship in Physique class—with a lot of help from her friends and patience of her family. As a lifelong advocate of free market, patient-centered medicine Dr. Merritt had the opportunity to appear on the John Stossel show to speak against Obamacare. More recently she has appeared on numerous radio programs discussing Covid-19, the futility of mask mandates, and other lies and omissions from the medical “technocrats”.
Her recent speech at Doctors for Disaster Preparedness on “Sars-CoV2 and the Rise of Medical Technocracy” has been widely viewed on YouTube, and forwarded on by Dr. Mercola—one of her medical heroes. She is married and the proud mother of two sons, one of whom carries on the four generation medical tradition as a General Surgeon, and the other with a real job as an Electrical Engineer. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens, gardens and enjoys a rural Midwest lifestyle.


Interview Panel
www.FreedomBroadcasters.com


Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered Mind Body Integration
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth

Grace Asagra
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjustice
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