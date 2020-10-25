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Diamond and Silk react to being played on SNL
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30 views • October 25, 2020
Political activist duo and hosts of Newsmax TV's 'Crystal Clear' Diamond and Silk comment on Saturday Night Live's comedy skit which included likenesses of them, plus share their thoughts on the Jeffrey Toobin incident, Tommy Lee's latest comments about President Trump, and more. - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 6:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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