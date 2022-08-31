A Star Marine Pilot talks about the impact of the Covid Vaccine Mandate

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https://gnews.org/post/p1f9xb0b6
08/28/2022 Stewart, a former elite Marine pilot and instructor, said the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate has weakened the U.S. ability to fight wars, and that a large number of pilots have suffered severe adverse reactions from the COVID-19 vaccine