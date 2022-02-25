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Government is ALWAYS the Problem
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13 views • February 25, 2022
It is time for people to realize that government does NOT solve problems, government creates problems!
Our Courts are run by the same people who run government.
These people are ALL Criminals! It's a problem!
It's time for "The People" to take control of the courts, get Justice for the crimes committed by Government, and dismantle the problem!
Our Courts are run by the same people who run government.
These people are ALL Criminals! It's a problem!
It's time for "The People" to take control of the courts, get Justice for the crimes committed by Government, and dismantle the problem!
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