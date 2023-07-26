What Are We Doing?

We Are Up Against Demons
* This country is a Hellmouth.
* We’ve got to be a lot more serious.
* What is the plan?
* What is this?
* How many more times do our ‘leaders’ have to undercut us before we demand more?
* It ain’t about them; it’s about us.
* I’m here to win a war for western civilization.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 26 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v32jhdk-unholy-alliance-trump-embraces-leftist-tactics-in-latest-smear-guest-julie-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.