Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Are We Doing?
channel image
Son of the Republic
504 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

We Are Up Against Demons

* This country is a Hellmouth.

* We’ve got to be a lot more serious.

* What is the plan?

* What is this?

* How many more times do our ‘leaders’ have to undercut us before we demand more?

* It ain’t about them; it’s about us.

* I’m here to win a war for western civilization.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 26 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v32jhdk-unholy-alliance-trump-embraces-leftist-tactics-in-latest-smear-guest-julie-.html

Keywords
evilsatanicsatanismcontrolled oppositiondemonicspiritual warfarewickednesstakedownstrategypolitical theatergame theorykabuki theatertacticsdemonismstrategic thinkingunipartydemonic influencesteve deacedemonic attackstrategic planningdemonic agendamalevolencedemonic presencenefarious plotoperation take down america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket