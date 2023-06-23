Create New Account
Ouestion to Roger Waters
Published 17 hours ago

This is a video from Activists from Germany against the global technocratic transformation „Widerstand4.0“  adressing Roger Waters, who recently became a co-editor of „Demokratischer Widerstand“.

We  expose the true character of this organization, that is the origin of the World Wide Rally and ask Roger Water to withdraw his support.  We would appreciate it, if someone would help us convey this message to Roger Waters.

List of links:

https://widerstand4-0.net/2023/05/14/kundgebung-am-11-5-23/

https://demokratischerwiderstand.de/

https://demokratischerwiderstand.de/aktuelle-ausgabe

https://widerstand4-0.net/2020/10/19/anselm-lenz-teil-ii-so-wird-der-widerstand-zu-grabe-getragen/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzXhsrjj2jA

https://widerstand4-0.net/2020/10/02/anselm-lenz-und-seine-grune-agenda-aufruf-zu-einer-neuausrichtung/

ttps://t.me/AllesAusserMainstream/212


https://widerstand4-0.net/2020/12/12/corona-protest-am-scheideweg-teil-1

https://widerstand4-0.net/2020/12/12/corona-protest-am-scheideweg-teil2/

https://widerstand4-0.net/2022/01/16/der-betrug-der-labellosen-teams/

https://widerstand4-0.net/2021/11/29/wie-sich-die-spreu-vom-weizen-trennt/

https://widerstand4-0.net/2022/07/06/podiumsdiskussion-mit-alexander-ehrlich-kundgebung-am-26-6-22/

https://widerstand4-0.net/2022/04/05/die-orchestrierte-attacke-gegen-die-propagierung-des-generalstreiks/

https://widerstand4-0.net/2022/04/29/stakeholder-widerstand/

https://widerstand4-0.net/2021/07/07/verbot-der-wwd-in-frankfurt/

Keywords
resistancegreat resetcorona-regimeclimate panic

