Fauci on locking down

We are currently witnessing the most momentous attempt at revisionism in living memory.
We must NOT allow these people to absolve themselves of accountability. These policies were anti-human and a disgrace to the moniker of science. Period.
Mistakes were not made. This was planned. This was orchestrated. This has caused devastation. And it will continue to do so for generations to come.
Source @Oracle Films
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.