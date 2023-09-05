Create New Account
Fauci on locking down
We are currently witnessing the most momentous attempt at revisionism in living memory.

We must NOT allow these people to absolve themselves of accountability. These policies were anti-human and a disgrace to the moniker of science. Period.

Mistakes were not made. This was planned. This was orchestrated. This has caused devastation. And it will continue to do so for generations to come.

Source @Oracle Films

