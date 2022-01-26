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COVID-19: A Second Opinion - Expert Doctors Roundtable In Washington, D.C. - Put On By Senator Ron Johnson (FULL 5hr Video)
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76 views • January 26, 2022
It's truly amazing how these Doctor's are standing up to the tyranny while risking their medical licenses... Much LOVE! And we're praying for you.
#ASecondOpinion #DrPeterMcCullough #DrRobertMalone #SenRonJohnson #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#ASecondOpinion #DrPeterMcCullough #DrRobertMalone #SenRonJohnson #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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