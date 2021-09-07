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EXPOSED! FDA, CDC & WHO is hiding this from you? | Dr Paul Marik FLCCC - Vijaya Viswanathan
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102 views • September 07, 2021
Rajiv Malhotra Official - 7 Sept 2021
Dr. Paul E. Marik, founding member of FLCCC, in conversation with Vijaya Viswanathan, discusses the role of compromised medical & governmental institutions in manipulating medical data to make quick money. He exposes Big Pharma and its lobbies who invest millions to suppress data that can hinder their profits. While the big pharma makes millions out of the pandemic the poor continue to suffer. While the virus rages, people find themselves not only lacking in options but also a voice. Dr. Marik discusses in detail the inner mechanizations of the so-called people's representatives, who have put people's health on the line for short-term profits.
Dr. Paul E. Marik, founding member of FLCCC, in conversation with Vijaya Viswanathan, discusses the role of compromised medical & governmental institutions in manipulating medical data to make quick money. He exposes Big Pharma and its lobbies who invest millions to suppress data that can hinder their profits. While the big pharma makes millions out of the pandemic the poor continue to suffer. While the virus rages, people find themselves not only lacking in options but also a voice. Dr. Marik discusses in detail the inner mechanizations of the so-called people's representatives, who have put people's health on the line for short-term profits.
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