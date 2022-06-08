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GRAPHIC - On June 7, a Mass Grave of Ukrainian Servicemen was Found near the Ilyich Plant in the city of Mariupol.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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162 views • June 08, 2022
On June 7, a mass grave of Ukrainian servicemen was found near the Ilyich plant in the city of Mariupol.

The Ilyich plant was one of the main strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the city of Mariupol. It was held by the remnants of the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade, who surrendered after a failed attack to break through Russian-led forces surrounding the territory of the plant.

The defending AFU units suffered heavy losses and a lot of wounded servicemen died in the Ilyich plant as well as in the Azovstal plant. Some corpses of Ukrainian servicemen were frozen, but a big part of them were left by their comrades unburied in the Ukrainian fortresses.

On May 28, more than 300 corpses of Ukrainian servicemen were found on the territory of Azovstal. LINK

https://southfront.org/in-video-mass-grave-of-ukrainian-servicemen-found-near-ilyich-plant-in-mariupol/
Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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