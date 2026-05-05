Dj Vlad - Crunchy Black Details the Deal He Made with the Devil During Their Meeting

Posting this here in case YouTube ever deletes the original. Also as a reminder the necessity of repentance.

From the video description:

"In this clip, Crunchy Black spoke about on his encounter with the devil, saying the figure showed up as an illusion of a friend."





The Book of Ezekiel describes the fall of Satan.

"Morever the word of the LORD came to me, saying, 'Son of man, take up a lamentation for the king of Tyre, and say to him, 'Thus says the Lord GOD:

'You were the seal of perfection

Full of wisdom and perfect beauty.

you were in Eden, the garden of God;

Every precious stone was your covering;

The sardius, topaz, and diamond,

Beryl, onyx, and jasper,

Sapphire, turquoise, and emerald

with gold.

The worksmanship of your timbrels

and pipes

Was prepared for you on the

day you were created.

'You were the anointed cherub who covers;

I established you;

You were on the holy mountain of God;

You walked back and forth in the

midst of fiery stones.

You were perfect in your ways from

the day you were created,

Til iniquity was found in you.





‘By the abundance of your trading

You became filled with violence within,

And you sinned;

Therefore I cast you as a profane thing

Out of the mountain of God;

And I destroyed you , O covering cherub,

From the midst of the fiery stones.





'Your heart was lifted up because

of your beauty;

You corrupted your wisdom for

the sake of splendor;

I cast you to the ground,

I laid you before kings,

That they might gaze at you.





'You defiled your sanctuaries

By the multitude of your iniquities,

By the iniquity of your trading;

ThereforeI brought fire from your midst;

It devoured you,

And I turned you to ashes upon the earth

In the sight of all who saw you.

All who knew you among the people

are astonished at you;

You have become a horror,

And shall be no more forever.’" (Ezekiel 28:11-19)



