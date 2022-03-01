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This is what the Nazis from the Ukrainian Azov Battalion did to Shirokino, in the Donbass in 2014. Not a single undamaged house and no one lives there now.
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335 views • March 01, 2022
This is what I found at War Gonzo.
Once Shirokino was a resort village on the shores of the Sea of Azov, in which about one and a half thousand people lived. They lived in Shirokino until the Nazis from the Ukrainian Azov Battalion entered there in 2014.
Now no one lives in Shirokino and there is not a single undamaged house left. The day before, Shirokino came under the control of the NM DNR.
Once Shirokino was a resort village on the shores of the Sea of Azov, in which about one and a half thousand people lived. They lived in Shirokino until the Nazis from the Ukrainian Azov Battalion entered there in 2014.
Now no one lives in Shirokino and there is not a single undamaged house left. The day before, Shirokino came under the control of the NM DNR.
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