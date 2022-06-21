Pope Francis to Resign, Texas to Secede, Google Cult, Debunking Biden’s Putin Inflation 6.21

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GOP in Texas Add Referendum to Secede from US in 2023

https://vigilant.news/2022/06/gop-in-texas-add-referendum-to-seceed-from-us-in-2023/

Is the Pope’s Resignation Impending? Catholics Speculate Amid Rumors

https://vigilant.news/2022/06/is-the-popes-resignation-impending-catholics-speculate-amid-rumors/

Google Worker Fired For Blowing The Whistle on ‘Spiritual Organization’ Within Company That’s Been Accused of Sex Trafficking

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/google-worker-fired-blowing-whistle-spiritual-organization-within-company-accused-sex-trafficking/ JUSTIN

Mothers Day Photo of Barron Trump Goes Viral After People Realize Just How Big Trump’s Youngest Son Is

https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/mothers-day-photo-barron-trump-goes-viral-people-realize-just-big-trumps-youngest-son

CDC Insists ‘Severe Reactions’ to COVID Vaccines Are Rare, But New Survey Proves That Is an Absolute Lie

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/cdc-insists-severe-reactions-covid-vaccines-rare-new-survey-proves-absolute-lie/

Fact Check: Joe Biden Blames Inflation for Putin's Price Hikes

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/06/21/putin-price-hikes/