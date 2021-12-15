Jim Reeves - This World is not my home

. im sad if rapture aint' true.



"This World Is Not My Home"



This world is not my home

I'm just a-passing through

My treasures are laid up

Somewhere beyond the blue.



The angels beckon me

From heaven's open door

And I can't feel at home

In this world anymore.



Oh Lord, you know

I have no friend like you

If heaven's not my home

Then Lord what will I do.



The angels beckon me

From heaven's open door

And I can't feel at home

In this world anymore.



I have a loving mother

Just up in Gloryland

And I don't expect to stop

Until I shake her hand.



She's waiting now for me

In heaven's open door

And I can't feel at home

In this world anymore.



Oh Lord, you know

I have no friend like you

If heaven's not my home

Then Lord what will I do.



The angels beckon me

From heaven's open door

And I can't feel at home

In this world anymore.



Just over in Gloryland

We'll live eternally

The saints on every hand

Are shouting victory.



Their songs of sweetest praise

Drift back from heaven's shore

And I can't feel at home

In this world anymore.



Oh Lord, you know

I have no friend like you

If heaven's not my home

Then Lord what will I do.



The angels beckon me

From heaven's open door

And I can't feel at home

In this world anymore...