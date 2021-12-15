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Jim Reeves - This World is not my home
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70 views • December 15, 2021
. im sad if rapture aint' true.
"This World Is Not My Home"
This world is not my home
I'm just a-passing through
My treasures are laid up
Somewhere beyond the blue.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Oh Lord, you know
I have no friend like you
If heaven's not my home
Then Lord what will I do.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
I have a loving mother
Just up in Gloryland
And I don't expect to stop
Until I shake her hand.
She's waiting now for me
In heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Oh Lord, you know
I have no friend like you
If heaven's not my home
Then Lord what will I do.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Just over in Gloryland
We'll live eternally
The saints on every hand
Are shouting victory.
Their songs of sweetest praise
Drift back from heaven's shore
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Oh Lord, you know
I have no friend like you
If heaven's not my home
Then Lord what will I do.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore...
"This World Is Not My Home"
This world is not my home
I'm just a-passing through
My treasures are laid up
Somewhere beyond the blue.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Oh Lord, you know
I have no friend like you
If heaven's not my home
Then Lord what will I do.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
I have a loving mother
Just up in Gloryland
And I don't expect to stop
Until I shake her hand.
She's waiting now for me
In heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Oh Lord, you know
I have no friend like you
If heaven's not my home
Then Lord what will I do.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Just over in Gloryland
We'll live eternally
The saints on every hand
Are shouting victory.
Their songs of sweetest praise
Drift back from heaven's shore
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Oh Lord, you know
I have no friend like you
If heaven's not my home
Then Lord what will I do.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore...
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