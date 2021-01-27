Judge Blocks Biden’s Order to Freeze Deportation; Rep Reveals Why She Wants to Impeach Biden | NTD

00:00 Judge Blocks Biden’s Deportation Freeze

Texas is victorious, after the state's Attorney General took the Biden Administration to court over an executive order freezing deportations.



01:34 Rep. Greene Accuses Biden of Abusing Power

Newly-elected congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tells NTD why her first major action in office is to file articles of impeachment against President Biden. Greene's articles accuse Biden of abuse of power when he served as Vice President.



04:11 Cruz Reintroduces Term Limit Amendment

Senator Ted Cruz is trying to put term limits on lawmakers to hold career politicians accountable. Here are the details.



05:33 Calif. Confirms $11B in Fraudulent Claims

Up to $30 billion dollars of unemployment benefits could have been exploited in California since last March—with $11 billion dollars already confirmed. The figures come from the agency in charge of giving out the funds.



07:27 Twitter to Allow Users to Flag Content

Twitter has routinely flagged posts for supposedly giving out misinformation, particularly posts about whether there was fraud in the general election. It's now giving that power to certain users. That is, if they qualify.



11:35 Nostradamus: A Man Who Read the Stars

Is the future written in the stars? French doctor and writer Nostradamus thought so. Some say he predicted major historical events, including both world wars and 9-11. Our France correspondent David Vives went to the author's hometown to find out more about the mysteries surrounding him.