I'm Fighting The Monopolies - You Can Too!

I'm a bit of a control freak, and there's something about monopolies that drives me nuts. As an American i've gotten so used to disruptive tech that constantly pushes the needle forward. But sadly there are still some things in our lives that we have no choice over. Things like cable companies or energy utilities. But with recent advancements in solar and batteries and internet from space, we might finally be able to put them on notice. Let's see how I'm fighting the monopolies in my life, together!





Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:48 - Cable Monopolies

1:57 - Energy Monopolies

2:45 - Price Gouging

4:40 - Franklin WH Batteries

7:00 - Solar Start

8:00 - Energy numbers

13:00 - Battery modes





