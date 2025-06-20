WHY I CAME BACK!

Wednesday Night Live 18 June 2025





In this episode, we examine the dynamics of conversation and the importance of honesty in relationships. I critique a recent discussion between Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz, highlighting the challenges of maintaining reason in political discourse. Through audience questions, I reflect on accountability in politics and personal responsibility, sharing my own struggles with these concepts. We also explore the impact of artificial intelligence on creativity and the necessity of honest communication. I justify my return to X (formerly Twitter) and encourage listeners to consider their experiences with truth in relationships. Ultimately, this episode emphasizes the vital role of honesty in sustaining connections.





