TRUMP DOJ BACKS BAYER IN SUPREME COURT GLYPHOSATE CASE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5805 followers
34 views • 1 day ago

While global conflicts dominate headlines, a major public health story may be unfolding quietly in the U.S. Supreme Court. Del Bigtree breaks down the Trump administration’s Department of Justice decision to support Bayer/Monsanto in a critical legal case that could limit lawsuits over the weedkiller glyphosate—best known as the active ingredient in Roundup.

The case centers on whether pesticide manufacturers can be held liable for failing to warn consumers about potential cancer risks. Bayer is seeking protection from thousands of lawsuits linking glyphosate exposure to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, arguing that federal regulatory approvals should preempt state-level failure-to-warn claims.

Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides in the world and is sprayed on an estimated 80–90% of major U.S. crops, making the outcome of the case potentially significant for farmers, consumers, and the future of food safety regulation.

Supporters of Bayer argue that uniform federal labeling standards are necessary for agricultural stability, while critics warn the case could weaken corporate accountability and limit Americans’ ability to pursue legal action against pesticide manufacturers.

As the legal battle unfolds, this discussion explores the implications for glyphosate litigation, corporate liability, EPA oversight, food safety policy, and the future of regenerative agriculture in the United States.

