Under The Wire - A Conversation with Dr Jane Ruby

We are so excited to be having Dr Jane Ruby on Under the Wire again - it's been far too long since she was on the show!For those who don't know, Dr Ruby is a medical professional and a pharmaceutical drug development expert with over 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA.She has been a regular guest on the Stew Peters show and was so popular, she now has her own regular broadcast on Red Voice Media - the Dr Jane Ruby Show which you can find here -She also has a website with a great deal of information and many earlier interviews here -Please help us overcome social media censorship by sharing this promotion.