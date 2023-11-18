GLENN BECK: How the Left Uses PROPAGANDA To Convince America to HATE ITSELF | BlazeTV





Do we still have free will? Glenn reviews how the government, media, and educational system have been using an old advertising technique to sway the opinions of American in directions they never thought they would go. It used to be called "propaganda." Now, it's called "priming."





Ever wonder why so many Americans accepted things like the BLM movement, the anti-Israel movement, and the idea that America is systemically oppressive? Thank priming, Glenn says. Ever wonder why the government and media are always screaming about crisis after crisis, from the pandemic to climate change? That's priming in action. So, what are we being primed for?





