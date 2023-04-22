https://gettr.com/post/p2f1ofh2e4d
从4·19美国之音断播事件可以看出中共的权利有多么大，美国政府不仅没有保护美国人民免受中共侵害，反而还在教唆和帮助中共。
The VOA's 4·19 broadcast interruption incident shows how powerful the CCP is. The US is not only not protected the American people from the CCP but even aided and abetted the CCP.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp
