Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - https://bit.ly/3veRgv9

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi

How To Bypass the Taste & Staining of Methylene Blue When Taking It! - https://bit.ly/41zXc0p



How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





When You Should Mega Dose Methylene Blue?





Methylene Blue can be taken in a variety of different doses and there are quite a few people who need to be taking mega doses of Methylene Blue.





I have made this video "When You Should Mega Dose Methylene Blue?" to share with you fully who should be mega dosing Methylene Blue, what a mega dose of it is, and much more about this specific topic.





If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "When You Should Mega Dose Methylene Blue?" from start to finish.





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno