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“Where Are The Children???” – Maui Residents Demand Answers! - Jimmy Dore, Sept 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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183 views • September 03, 2023

“Where Are The Children???” – Maui Residents Demand Answers!

I'm sharing this video from, "The Jimmy Dore Show", on YouTube. Help support his channel, details and description:

The disastrous fire that swept across western Maui in August has been compounded by the disastrous response from local, state and federal officials. In recent town hall-type meetings, residents have lit into officials, demanding to know why relief efforts have been so slow, why alarms didn’t sound as they should have and whether a land grab will soon be underway intended to displace long time residents.

Guest host Craig “Pasta” Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the anger bubbling up all over Maui and Jardula’s upcoming trip to the island to gather information first hand.

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Twitter: https://twitter.com/yopasta The Convo Couch’s YouTube channel:    / theconvocouch  

Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

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About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.


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