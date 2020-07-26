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12 Tribes of Israel - the tribe of Joseph (Ephraim and Manasseh)
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40 views • July 26, 2020
Joseph, Jacob's son, had two sons, Ephraim and Manasseh. On those two Jacob passed his blessings. Out of those two brothers came the modern nations today, the British Commonwealth out of Ephraim and the United States of America out of Manasseh. The amazing Bible prophecies have been fulfilled as Britain and America rose to their national greatness and became the world dominant powers blessed with unprecedented material wealth.
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