The Secret Blood Covenant of the Ones in Power

This is the Secret Covenant of the Ones in Power, the ones who enslave is and Control us, and make us think that we don't have a choice but to live under their orders.



We have a way to stop them, and this can only be done if we come to realize that we do have a Choice, we are their Equal and no longer need to obey their orders.



We need to Stop fighting against each other and finally come to realise that we all have the same enemy, the Ones in Power, and that they are the cause of most of our problems, we need to change our beliefs that they have established, and step out of our prison of Fear and Ignorance.



It's time to turn the tables and become Masters of our lives.