The Right Dissident
September 23, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter reacts to teens discussing social media and it’s impact on society. He also talks about the latest attack on kids via tranny strippers, and political violence ignored!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lakud-social-media-harming-kids-leftist-murderer-released-on-bond.html
